Rival TV channels, streaming cos unfazed with IPL splash

“IPL is a well-established sports event in cricket-loving India, and free streaming has made it more accessible to viewers, particularly in the digital realm. While subscriptions and viewerships of our platform is steady, there may be a shift in viewer preferences during parts of the day, particularly when IPL is telecast live, but overall, there has not been significant changes compared to previous years, as people continue to seek entertainment beyond IPL," Rakesh CK, head of subscription video-on-demand and business strategy, aha, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}