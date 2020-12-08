Rivals yet to fill TikTok vacuum

The exit of TikTok led to a crash in short video consumption in India, and homegrown apps could fill less than half of the gap left by the Chinese app, according to a report.

Indians who spent 2.75 billion hours on short video apps in June spent less than half as much, or 1.3 billion hours, in October, data from management consultancy Redseer showed. Of this, almost a billion hours were spent on Indian apps.

Roposo, Josh and MX Takatak were among Indian apps which together captured 40% of the short video market once dominated by TikTok.

The Redseer report includes only those apps focusing on short-form videos and excludes platforms such as Instagram Reels, Gaana Hotshots, Sharechat and Helo, which provide short videos as an additional feature to their social media offerings.

Until its abrupt ban in June, TikTok commanded almost 85% of the Indian market for short video apps.

Startups that raced to fill the vacuum left by TikTok include news aggregator Dailyhunt, with its video platform Josh, and Sharechat introducing a new app called Moj.

The ban also prompted social media giant Instagram to bring its own short content version called Reels to India.

“TikTok created the industry and post the ban on TikTok, new Indian players like Josh, Roposo, and MX Takatak have grown multifold and we have seen a resurgence in the sector. As players increase their content quality further, users and retention would increase, resulting in more than 4X increase in the time spent on Indian platforms," said Ujjwal Chaudhury, associate partner at Redseer.

According to Redseer, among the 600 million Indians with access to the internet, 450 million are active internet users. Further, monthly average users (MAUs) of short-form content now stand at 180 million, a ninefold increase 2016, it added. Of them, 120 million, or 66%, are in small cities.

“Content consumption in India is growing faster than global growth. Users in India need free and bite-sized entertainment, which is not offered by over-the-top (OTT) streaming. OTT needs a high attention span and is focused on diverse genres such as drama, sports, etc. Plus, a wide gap exists between free and paid OTT users, implying the need for low-cost entertainment. All these indicate a strong need-gap for short-form," said Chaudhury.

The Redseer analysis showed that average MAUs on social media stand at 330 million, with content consumption attracting 54% of overall time spent on smartphones.

This has spurred the need for free personalized video content, which is now filled in by the Indian short-content apps.

The growth of the short content space is driven by higher smartphone sales, shorter attention spans of millennials and GenZ populations, and personalization achieved by social media players, Chaudhury added.

In a recent survey of 8,000 individuals, Redseer found out that Dailyhunt-backed Josh had brand awareness among 44% participants, followed by Times Group-backed MX Takatak and InMobi’s Roposo being recognized by 39% and 31% users, respectively.

