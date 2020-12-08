Rivals yet to fill TikTok vacuum

“Content consumption in India is growing faster than global growth. Users in India need free and bite-sized entertainment, which is not offered by over-the-top (OTT) streaming. OTT needs a high attention span and is focused on diverse genres such as drama, sports, etc. Plus, a wide gap exists between free and paid OTT users, implying the need for low-cost entertainment. All these indicate a strong need-gap for short-form," said Chaudhury.