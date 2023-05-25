Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first look is out: Check release date of Karana Johar’s next with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat2 min read 25 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first look is out: Check release date of Karana Johar’s next with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt.
The first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan’s Johar next movie celebrating 25 years of his Bollywood career, is out. Dharma Productions, as well as the stars of the film Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared the first looks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×