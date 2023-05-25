Home/ Industry / Media/  Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first look is out: Check release date of Karana Johar’s next with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat
The first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan’s Johar next movie celebrating 25 years of his Bollywood career, is out. Dharma Productions, as well as the stars of the film Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared the first looks.

It has also been informed that the movie will be released on July 28.

Karan Johar, who has reached a significant milestone of completing 25 years in the industry, earlier took to social media to announce an exciting development. On the occasion of his birthday on May 25, Johar promised to unveil the first look of his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia and Ranveer.

Expressing his gratitude for the incredible journey of a quarter-century in the director's chair, Johar shared his excitement about sharing another piece of his heart with his fans. 

He described the forthcoming film as a tale filled with love and emphasised his eagerness to celebrate his birthday with his loyal fans.

Johar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a montage of unforgettable love scenes from his previous directorial ventures. The compilation featured moments from his iconic movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and so on. 

Buzz is rife in Bollywood with news circulating that the highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the debut of Aryan Khan. Although his role remains undisclosed, media reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan's son has indeed secured a part in the film. 

This development comes after earlier plans for Aryan to join filmmaker Karan Johar on the grand project "Takht" as an assistant director did not materialise.

Updated: 25 May 2023, 11:29 AM IST
