Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's box office collection has crossed a whopping ₹300 crore worldwide, Dharma Productions announced on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The muti-starrer movie also marks Karan Johar's return to film directing after a gap of seven years. More importantly, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's also marks the director's 25th anniversary year in the film industry.

Dharma Productions shared the film's latest global collections on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sees Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and follows their stories as Rocky and Rani, a couple from different cultures and social backgrounds. The film marks Ranveer and Alia’s second collaboration after ‘Gully Boy’.

Johar also shared the news and thanked the audiences from all over the world for showering love on the movie.

"To know that our prem kahaani has reached the corners of the world and hearts…feeling humbled & grateful and especially for all the love you have given to #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani!!! Thank you," the 50-year-old director wrote on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karan Johar was recently honoured for completing 25 years in the film industry by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das.

Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra are credited as screenplay and dialogue writers on the film, which hit the screens on 28 July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, when the movie entered the ₹100 crore club in box office collection, in a lengthy Instagram post, Karan Johar had thanked the entire cast and crew of the film, his first after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Prior to the release of "Rocky Aur Rani...", the filmmaker said he was a bundle of nerves.

“I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years." he wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love (sic)" Johar wrote.

The director, known for "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "My Name is Khan", said he will pen a "separate love letter" for his Rocky and Rani (Ranveer and Alia).