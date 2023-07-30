comScore
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer makes ₹27.15 cr in 2 days, says Dharma Productions

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST Livemint

According to Dharma Productions, ‘Rocky Aur Rani...’ collected ₹16.05 crore on the second day after its release, bringing up its total earnings from ₹11.10 crore to ₹27.15 crore

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during a promotional event for their film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, in Kolkata. (PTI)Premium
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during a promotional event for their film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Karan Johar-directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has made 27.15 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers of  the movie said Sunday.e

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was released in theatres on Friday.

“The celebrations of love get bigger & louder at the box office - your prem for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is unstoppable!" Johar's banner Dharma Productions said on Twitter.

According to Dharma Productions, “Rocky Aur Rani..." collected 16.05 crore on the second day after its release, bringing up its total earnings from 11.10 crore to 27.15 crore.

The film follows the love story of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rani’, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

As a love story of a Punjabi man and a Bengali woman, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ plays with stereotypes only to later break them, said writer Ishita Moitra, who believes the film is all about “falling in love with the differences" between people.

The family entertainer follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

“It is about celebrating your differences, it's a shout-out to inclusivity. There are many reasons why we hate someone or judge others, but it's about rising above those differences, accepting each other, and living with love. We were playing with the same stereotypes.

“In the film, no one is perfect. Like, this (culture) is a stereotype but when you invert it, you dig deep, you fall in love with the differences... Eventually, they stand for each other, they rise above those (things). Everybody understands there's no perfect community, perfect person or perfect love. You have to first make the stereotypes to break them," Moitra, also belongs to a Bengali household, told PTI in an interview.

The writer, whose dialogue credits include ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Four More Shots Please!’, said Johar's brief was to keep the story “relevant and entertaining".

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
