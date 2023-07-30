‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer makes ₹27.15 cr in 2 days, says Dharma Productions

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer makes ₹27.15 cr in 2 days, says Dharma Productions1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
According to Dharma Productions, ‘Rocky Aur Rani...’ collected ₹16.05 crore on the second day after its release, bringing up its total earnings from ₹11.10 crore to ₹27.15 crore
Karan Johar-directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has made ₹27.15 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers of the movie said Sunday.e
