‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer makes 27.15 cr in 2 days, says Dharma Productions

“In the film, no one is perfect. Like, this (culture) is a stereotype but when you invert it, you dig deep, you fall in love with the differences... Eventually, they stand for each other, they rise above those (things). Everybody understands there's no perfect community, perfect person or perfect love. You have to first make the stereotypes to break them," Moitra, also belongs to a Bengali household, told PTI in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}