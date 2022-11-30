Rohit Jain appointed chairman of digital entertainment committee at IAMAI

“The Indian media sector has shown immense potential in the last decade and now the OTT industry is in the spotlight owing to the work that’s happened for the last many years. I would say we are at the cusp of greatness; India truly has the scope of becoming one of the largest OTT markets in the world," Jain said in a statement. It’s looking like the industry will end 2023 with 125 million OTT subscribers proving that India today is the innovation hub for OTT be it technology, pricing, or content experimentation, Jain added. “This rocket ship has the potential to lead the Indian media and entertainment sector to $2.5 trillion in the next few years. There can’t be a more exciting time to be in this business and I am truly humbled to play a small role in contributing towards the vision of creating a promising digital entertainment ecosystem that will provide access to the best of experiences for all," he added in the statement.

