Rohit Jain appointed chairman of digital entertainment committee at IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Rohit Jain, managing director, emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate, as the new chairman of their digital entertainment committee for the period of 2022 to 2024. As chairman, Jain will play a key role in working with various stakeholders of the digital entertainment ecosystem, such as OTT players, regulatory bodies, and other industry associations to focus on creating a rewarding vision and guiding the digital ecosystem to a more evolved space, IAMAI said. Jain is succeeding Amit Goenka, head of ZEE5 Global. Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts has also been appointed co-chair, alongside Jain.
IAMAI is a not-for-profit industry body and an organization representing the digital services industry with over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as its members.
“The Indian media sector has shown immense potential in the last decade and now the OTT industry is in the spotlight owing to the work that’s happened for the last many years. I would say we are at the cusp of greatness; India truly has the scope of becoming one of the largest OTT markets in the world," Jain said in a statement. It’s looking like the industry will end 2023 with 125 million OTT subscribers proving that India today is the innovation hub for OTT be it technology, pricing, or content experimentation, Jain added. “This rocket ship has the potential to lead the Indian media and entertainment sector to $2.5 trillion in the next few years. There can’t be a more exciting time to be in this business and I am truly humbled to play a small role in contributing towards the vision of creating a promising digital entertainment ecosystem that will provide access to the best of experiences for all," he added in the statement.
