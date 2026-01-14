Rohit Jain takes charge of Lionsgate Play in Starz Asia reset
Summary
Starz Entertainment sells Lionsgate Play in South and Southeast Asia to Asia president Rohit Jain, placing the OTT platform under founder-led ownership amid intensifying competition in India’s streaming market.
Canadian-American entertainment company Starz Entertainment Corp., formerly Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, has sold Lionsgate Play—its streaming platform in South Asia and Southeast Asia—to Rohit Jain, president of Lionsgate Play Asia.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story