Rohit Shetty to release Marathi film in cinemas1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Post the pandemic, cinemagoers have been giving a tepid response to films in regional languages such as Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali.
School College Ani Life, a Marathi language film co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment, will release in cinemas on 14 April. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×