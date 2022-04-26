Ronnie Screwvala to back biopic on Tarla Dalal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Ronnie Screwvala will produce a biopic on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The film will be co-produced by director duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.
Screwvala who quit showbiz nearly a decade ago after selling his company UTV Software Communications to Walt Disney, has been scripting a comeback to the entertainment business through his production house RSVP Movies that has been making waves both for its feature films and web originals.
A range of offerings across languages on the web including Netflix’s anthology dramas Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil) and Pitta Kathalu (Telugu), romantic comedy Mismatched, mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai, and a critically acclaimed short film starring Vidya Balan called Natkhat, all released over the past few months, have placed RSVP firmly among the top content creators for OTT platforms. It is a space that suits them well, given Screwvala’s penchant for non-star driven, realistic and concept-heavy subjects, a rule he followed even during UTV’s early days in star-dependent Bollywood when it was also one of the first corporate studios in an industry ruled by family companies.
The web offerings were preceded by an impressive start at the box office with war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike that made over ₹200 crore on its release in 2019 and moderate success at around ₹70 crore with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath.
The biopic wave has been nothing short of an obsession in Bollywood lately, with more than 40 films churned out in the past decade alone. The trend reached its peak in 2016 with 12 films, including hits such as Dangal, Neerja, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, with eight such movies in 2015 and six in 2017.