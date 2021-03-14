Horror comedy Roohi seems to have breathed some life into India’s ailing theatrical business, which had been starved of new Bollywood offerings. The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is eyeing opening weekend collections of Rs10 crore after making around Rs7.5 crore at last count, according to trade website Box Office India. The Rs2.75 crore first day earnings were higher than those notched up by Hollywood offerings such as Tenet (Rs1.19 crore) and Wonder Woman 1984 (Rs1.63 crore) but substantially lower than Vijay’s Tamil film Master (Rs35 crore), the only significant movie releases post reopening of movie theatres.

Box Office India said the Mahashivratri holiday, the film’s popular music and pent-up demand among the youth for outdoor entertainment could have contributed to the Hardik Mehta directed film’s collections, adding that this is the closest the movie business has come to normalcy since the pandemic. In fact, opening day earnings were better than previous Rajkummar Rao-starrers such as Made In China (Rs89 lakh), a Diwali release and comedy drama Fanney Khan (Rs2 crore) which released pre-covid. With earnings of Rs70 lakh-Rs75 lakh on the first day, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh belt fared best for the movie with south Indian territories of Andhra Pradesh and Mysore also doing decently. Box Office India said the film could have even gone on to do a Rs3 crore plus first day had it not been for the lockdown and restrictions in Maharashtra where Mumbai is a key territory. There are some multiplexes in cities like Pune which are not even functional yet. However, most of the business is still coming from the bigger multiplexes.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures, said Roohi finished day one with almost Rs90 lakh net box at the multiplex chain. “A solid number…it is an unambiguous signal that movie-goers are returning to cinemas," Gianchandani had tweeted.

Single screen owners across the country echoed the sentiments. Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan called the film a "big-screen entertainer" while independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi with properties across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh added that opening day numbers would be considered as good as a Rs9 crore-Rs10 crore start in a regular environment. “Considering the current scenario, the footfall are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers," Rathi had added on the film’s opening day.

To be sure, despite the fear of the film appearing too urban and upmarket for small-town audiences, Roohi marks the start of new releases from popular production houses and is the first decent-sized Bollywood film to release this year.

While Hollywood films such as Tenet and Wonder Woman and Tamil movie offering Master have initiated some sort of recovery for the cinema business, the exhibition industry still depends on Bollywood to get back on to its feet. The theatre business is expected to have contracted by 67% in FY21 with over 1,000 cinemas having downed shutters for good.

Trade experts say all box office calculations will only begin after Roohi, and depending on its performance, producers will get a sense of where the industry is headed and how feasible it is to release Hindi films in cinemas.

