‘Roohi’ breathes life into ailing theatrical business

Box Office India said the Mahashivratri holiday, the film’s popular music and pent-up demand among the youth for outdoor entertainment could have contributed to the Hardik Mehta directed film’s collections, adding that this is the closest the movie business has come to normalcy since the pandemic. In fact, opening day earnings were better than previous Rajkummar Rao-starrers such as Made In China (Rs89 lakh), a Diwali release and comedy drama Fanney Khan (Rs2 crore) which released pre-covid. With earnings of Rs70 lakh-Rs75 lakh on the first day, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh belt fared best for the movie with south Indian territories of Andhra Pradesh and Mysore also doing decently. Box Office India said the film could have even gone on to do a Rs3 crore plus first day had it not been for the lockdown and restrictions in Maharashtra where Mumbai is a key territory. There are some multiplexes in cities like Pune which are not even functional yet. However, most of the business is still coming from the bigger multiplexes.

