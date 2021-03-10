‘Roohi’ to decide Bollywood’s fate in theatres

NEW DELHI: Horror comedy Roohi, set to hit the big screen this Thursday, will set the pace for Bollywood ’s recovery in theatres and determine its future. As the first Hindi language film, featuring popular actors, in cinemas in the aftermath of the pandemic, the movie will serve as a gauge of the ailing exhibition industry starved of Bollywood offerings for long.

The Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer has been made by the maker of Stree, and has the same haunted, small-town world as its setting. Stree had made close to Rs130 crore in box office collections when released in 2018.

“Roohi marks the start of new releases from popular production houses and is the first decent-sized Bollywood film to release this year," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at online ticketing site, BookMyShow. “Commercial entertainers such as Roohi have a multi-state appeal. The film holds the potential to work well as horror-comedy is a universal genre and works across the length and breadth of the country."

While Hollywood films like Tenet and Wonder Woman and Tamil movie Master have initiated some sort of recovery for the cinema business, it still depends on Bollywood to get back on to its feet. The theatre business in India is expected to contract 67% in FY21, with over 1,000 cinemas having shut down for good. Films like Roohi, which is eyeing a screen count of 1,500, will therefore, have to start small. The slate of Bollywood releases currently locked in for release, post Roohi, will have many lessons to draw from its business.

Atul Mohan, editor, Complete Cinema, said all trade and box office calculations will only begin after Roohi, and depending on its performance, producers will get a sense of where the industry is headed and how feasible it is to release Hindi films in cinemas. However, early estimates suggest that if word-of-mouth is good, the film can notch up opening day collections of Rs. 5-6 crore, beating both Tenet and Wonder Woman.

Another trade analyst, however, said the film is primarily targeted at an up-market, urban audience and will mostly find takers in metros such as Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with key territory Mumbai still showing a spike in infections and operating cinemas at 50% capacity. “Roohi is not a massy film at all, in fact it is completely multiplex-friendly, whose audiences have been spoilt for choice with web content. But things have to start somewhere and at least it will give some fillip to the business," the person said on condition of anonymity.

Jyoti Deshpande, president, media and entertainment, Reliance Industries Limted, said, on behalf of co-producer Jio Studios, the film promises a double dose of laughter and entertainment. “We would encourage people to do bubble bookings, i.e. book in groups to watch Roohi with their safe bubble of friends and family. Masks and safety protocols have now become a new normal and vaccine rollout is underway," Deshpande added.

There lies an opportunity in the fact that theatricals have a very loyal audience base, said Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, co-producer of Roohi admitting that there is huge pent-up demand for outdoor entertainment. “This (releasing the film in cinemas) may not be the best decision financially but the lessons and love we can get in return, if it works, are limitless," Vijan added to say theatrical release was also an emotional call to help the sector that several livelihoods are dependent on.

