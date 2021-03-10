‘Roohi’ to decide Bollywood’s fate in theatres

While Hollywood films like Tenet and Wonder Woman and Tamil movie Master have initiated some sort of recovery for the cinema business, it still depends on Bollywood to get back on to its feet. The theatre business in India is expected to contract 67% in FY21, with over 1,000 cinemas having shut down for good. Films like Roohi, which is eyeing a screen count of 1,500, will therefore, have to start small. The slate of Bollywood releases currently locked in for release, post Roohi, will have many lessons to draw from its business.