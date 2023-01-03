Roy Kapur Films announces line-up for 2023

Apart from these, Roy Kapur Films has announced a slate of eight series productions in various stages of development. This includes a series created by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame that explores the world of gambling. Meanwhile, Vishnuvardhan, director of Shershaah, is set to make his series directorial debut with an epic action drama, which will tell the story of a part of India’s 20th century military history. Mahesh Narayanan, known for Malayalam films C U Soon and Malik, will helm a multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia. Hardik Mehta, director of Kaamyaab, will headline a family drama series set across Europe, Africa, and India set in the world of warring business families.

