Roy Kapur Films announces line-up for 2023
The production house will premiere the second season of Rocket Boys, about Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.
NEW DELHI: Roy Kapur Films, spearheaded by Siddharth Roy Kapur, former managing director of The Walt Disney Co, has announced its new slate for 2023.
The production house will premiere the second season of Rocket Boys, about Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh; Pippa, a historical war drama set during the Bangladesh Liberation War starring Ishaan Khatter and directed by Raja Krishna Menon; Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? a comedy with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead and co-produced by Junglee Pictures; Bas Karo Aunty, a comedy-drama directed by debutant director Abhishek Sinha, written by Nitesh Tiwari, and co-produced by Tiwari (Earthsky Pictures) and RSVP (Ronnie Screwvala Pictures) for Disney+ Hotstar.
Apart from these, Roy Kapur Films has announced a slate of eight series productions in various stages of development. This includes a series created by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame that explores the world of gambling. Meanwhile, Vishnuvardhan, director of Shershaah, is set to make his series directorial debut with an epic action drama, which will tell the story of a part of India’s 20th century military history. Mahesh Narayanan, known for Malayalam films C U Soon and Malik, will helm a multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia. Hardik Mehta, director of Kaamyaab, will headline a family drama series set across Europe, Africa, and India set in the world of warring business families.
Abbas Tyrewala, writer of Maqbool and Main Hoon Na, and director of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, will write and showrun a spy action-drama series, set in the world of South Asian counterintelligence. Arati Kadav, known for Netflix original Cargo, is creating a series in the romance and science fiction genre. Ad filmmaker Bhavesh Kapadia will make his directorial debut with a female-led comic thriller series. Anubhav Chopra, known for Netflix documentary House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, will write and direct a young adult drama series.
Besides these, RKF also has in development a multi-part English-language series adaptation of William Dalrymple’s 2019 bestseller The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company.