Royalty trap: Bollywood musicians fall victim to poor commercial bargains even with legal safeguards

Lata Jha
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Royalty structures in the entertainment industry are often opaque, with revenues generated across multiple platforms and stakeholders. (AI Generated)
Summary
The Bollywood royalty debate underscores a disconnect between legal safeguards and actual musician earnings. Experts say complex agreements, unclear rights and inadequate transparency contribute to disputes, ultimately impacting artists’ long-term earnings.

With music composer Tanishk Bagchi recently claiming he is yet to receive royalties for his work on Yash Raj Films’ musical hit Saiyaara, released over a year ago, experts said the Bollywood royalty debate highlights a gap between what the law intended to protect and what artists ultimately receive.

The Copyright Act provides meaningful safeguards to authors and composers, but legal rights are only as effective as the contracts that implement them. Many musicians, particularly at the beginning of their careers, are inclined to prioritize visibility and association with major banners over negotiating long-term revenue participation. Deals are finalized long before a song becomes a commercial phenomenon.

“The real issue lies in the commercial bargain,” said Dikshat Mehra, a partner at Rajani Associates. “Royalty entitlement ultimately depends on how rights are structured, licensed and monetized under the contract. As a result, many disputes are less about gaps in the law and more about the commercial terms agreed between the parties.”

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Emphasizing that it not an issue with any individual production house but the manner in which the industry operates, Shoubhik Dasgupta, a partner at Pioneer Legal, said the 2012 amendment that provided a right to royalty to artists also specified that any assignment of copyright would require royalties to be shared on an equal basis.

As stated by Yash Raj Films, royalties are split equally among three co-composers – Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. What is unclear is how the pool from which the equal shares emanate is calculated. The problem also lies in execution.

Opaque structures

“Royalty structures in the entertainment industry are often opaque, with revenues generated across multiple platforms and stakeholders. There is no uniform practice for disclosures, periodic reporting or independent verification of earnings,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates. “As a result, artists frequently find themselves questioning whether they have been adequately compensated, even when payments have technically been made under the contract.”

She added that greater transparency and standardized accounting mechanisms would go a long way in building trust within the sector.

Germaine Pereira, a partner at Solomon & Co, pointed out that copyright comprises a bundle of rights. One song involves multiple composers, lyricists, performers, producers, music labels, publishers and streaming platforms. If a musician does not own or control the relevant rights, they may receive only a small revenue share and lose out on long-term royalties.

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According to Rohith Sobti, curator and founder of The Shakti Collective, an artist-first cultural house building a structured ecosystem for music, storytelling and cultural IP, royalties are not generated through a single transaction but flow through multiple stakeholders including producers, music labels, publishers, collecting societies, digital platforms and distribution partners.

In many instances, what appears to be a royalty dispute is actually a reflection of fragmented rights administration rather than the absence of legal protection. Legacy agreements, evolving business models, cross-platform exploitation and differing commercial interpretations can all contribute to delays or disagreements, Sobti pointed out.

Not easily ascertained

For instance, a composer or lyricist, upon assigning their rights to a producer, will not be privy to any contract between that producer and third parties such as streaming platforms and broadcasters, said Bharadwaj Jaishankar, a partner at CMS INDUSLAW. As a result, while the author is entitled to an equal share of the royalties as the producer, the amount of royalty to be divided, and whether that amount has been accurately accounted for, cannot easily be ascertained by them.

“Royalty distribution depends on accurate ownership information, complete metadata, proper registration of works, usage reporting and transparent contractual documentation across multiple stakeholders,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, which collects royalty on behalf of musicians and then distributes them. “Delays or disputes can arise when ownership shares are unclear, registrations are incomplete, contractual terms differ, or usage information is unavailable.”

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Not all delays, however, stem from administrative gaps, Nigam added. In several cases, music users refuse to accept the author's share of royalty and decline to take a licence, using litigation as a strategy to avoid or delay payment. Since court cases can take years, sometimes decades, to settle, and there is no penalty for delayed payment, this becomes a way to either avoid payment altogether or defer it indefinitely.

“An equally important aspect is awareness. As the music ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, creators need a clear understanding of how rights flow through the industry, what they own, and how different rights are monetized,” Nigam said.

Many artists rely on managers, publishers, labels or legal representatives to negotiate and administer commercial agreements, Nigam added. While this is a natural part of the business, creators should remain informed about the contracts governing their intellectual property, as these decisions have a direct impact on their long-term earnings, he said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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