New Delhi: Industrial and services conglomerate RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has tied up with Fortune Media Group to publish Fortune in India. Fortune, a business magazine, was earlier published in India by the ABP (Ananda Bazar Patrika) Group.

“Fortune is one of the great global media brands. It has been a CEO must-read for nearly a century, and its ability to marry sharp insights with great story-telling is unparalleled. Its lists like the Fortune 500 and Most Powerful Women in Business are considered bywords in excellence," Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RPSG Group, said in a statement.

He added that, at a time when the government is determined to make next-generation reforms happen and further unleash India’s economic potential, Fortune India will be a great addition to the RPSG Group stable of power-brands. “We have ambitious plans for Fortune India," Goenka said. Currently, RPSG publishes English news magazine Open.

Founded in 1929, and first published in February 1930, Fortune runs an events and digital media business, besides the magazine.

The Indian edition was first published in 2010. It is known for properties such as Fortune India 500, Fortune India Next 500, the Fortune India 40 Under 40, the Fortune India Most Powerful Women etc.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has interests across power, carbon black, IT enabled services, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, sports, education and infrastructure and plantations.

“...India is a key market for us and we are confident that under RPSG, Fortune India will reach even greater heights," Fortune Media Group CEO Alan Murray said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via