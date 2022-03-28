RRR box office collection Day 3: Rajamouli's film earns $60 million globally

RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR' has continued to mint money at the box office. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned $60 million in past three days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala.
RRR has raked in ₹223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases. In India, the film minted ₹156 crore on its opening day.
The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made ₹217 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Originally in Telugu, RRR has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release.
Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.