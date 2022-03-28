RRR box office collection Day 3: Rajamouli's film earns $60 million globally

RRR box office collections: RRR has raked in ₹223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases. In India, the film minted ₹156 crore on its opening day

RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR' has continued to mint money at the box office. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned $60 million in past three days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala.

RRR has raked in ₹223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases. In India, the film minted ₹156 crore on its opening day.

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made ₹217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Originally in Telugu, RRR has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.