Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  RRR box office collection Day 3: Rajamouli's film earns $60 million globally

RRR box office collection Day 3: Rajamouli's film earns $60 million globally

S.S. Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR's box office collection
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Livemint

RRR box office collections: RRR has raked in 223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases. In India, the film minted 156 crore on its opening day

RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR' has continued to mint money at the box office. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned $60 million in past three days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala.

RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR' has continued to mint money at the box office. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned $60 million in past three days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

RRR has raked in 223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases. In India, the film minted 156 crore on its opening day.

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Originally in Telugu, RRR has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!