‘RRR’ crosses 255 crore with Hindi version

NEW DELHI: The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has crossed ₹255 crore in box office collections within two weeks of release.

RRR, a fictional take on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively, collected ₹130 crore in box office on its opening day, breaking Rajamouli’s own record for his war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which had made ₹121 crore in 2017 on opening day late March.

Trade website Box Office India said the film made around ₹19 crore on day one from its Hindi version alone, and grew to ₹24 crore on day two with revenue coming in from mass-market circuits in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Originally in Telugu, the film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release and help in the recovery of the country’s film exhibition business devastated by two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

RRR is the second Hindi-dubbed south Indian language film to make waves in recent times after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. The action flick, released just before the third covid wave in December, not only gave a new lease of life to several small-town single screens but had crossed the ₹100 crore mark with its Hindi version alone, only marginally lower than high-profile Bollywood offerings like ’83.

However, distributors and theatre owners who paid upwards of ₹400 crore to acquire the rights of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR may not be able to recoup their investments as trade experts said the film hasn’t been able to achieve the box office collections it could have if it had been released before the pandemic.

Owners of cinemas said a certain section of their clientele hasn’t returned to theatres and is unlikely to return as it is accustomed to enjoying the content on streaming platforms in the comfort of home.