‘RRR’ crosses 255 crore with Hindi version

RRR is the second Hindi-dubbed south Indian language film to make waves in recent times after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. The action flick, released just before the third covid wave in December, not only gave a new lease of life to several small-town single screens but had crossed the ₹100 crore mark with its Hindi version alone, only marginally lower than high-profile Bollywood offerings like ’83.