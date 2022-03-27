‘RRR’ eyes 300 crore on opening weekend

The film is a smashing success in Hyderabad in Telugu and Bengaluru is a close second in terms of audience interest for the film in the language, Saksena said. “Dominated by both Mumbai and Delhi-NCR for the Hindi version and Chennai for the Tamil version, RRR has seen a fabulous start to its theatrical journey across geographies and borders, and as we go ahead, we expect significant contribution from tier-two and three cities as well," he added.