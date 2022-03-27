‘RRR’ eyes 300 crore on opening weekend

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film RRR, which was released on 4,000 screens across India, is eyeing box office collections of ₹300-400 crore on its opening weekend, according to two film trade experts who based their projections on bookings and opening day revenue.
The film, a fictional take on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively, broke Rajamouli’s own record for his war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that had made ₹121 crore in 2017 on opening day.
RRR is now the highest opening day earner of all time in the country’s cinematic history.
“Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for RRR. Overwhelmed," director Rajamouli tweeted on Saturday.
Originally in Telugu, the film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release and help in the recovery of the country’s film exhibition business devastated by two years of the covid-19 pandemic.
“The film has done better than we had expected and is being celebrated across India and the world. It’s not always about the high costs involved but the director’s vision that people have recognized. Because other than that, the main leads are new to north India," said Jayantilal Gadda, founder of PEN Studios that presented the Hindi version of the film.
Trade website Box Office India said the film made around ₹19 crore on day one from its Hindi version alone, and grew to ₹24 crore on day two with revenue coming in from mass-market circuits in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Ashish Saxena, chief operating officer, cinemas at BookMyShow said the film has sold five million tickets on the platform over the opening weekend. “While expectedly the Telugu version of the film is leading the way, Hindi and Tamil languages of the film have contributed to 38% of the ticket sales reinforcing the demand for compelling content in India that is language-agnostic," he said.
The film is a smashing success in Hyderabad in Telugu and Bengaluru is a close second in terms of audience interest for the film in the language, Saksena said. “Dominated by both Mumbai and Delhi-NCR for the Hindi version and Chennai for the Tamil version, RRR has seen a fabulous start to its theatrical journey across geographies and borders, and as we go ahead, we expect significant contribution from tier-two and three cities as well," he added.
Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd pointed out that RRR is the first large-scale film to hit cinema screens after the complete unlock, as all states are now operating with 100% occupancy and without any time restrictions.
Positive word-of-mouth may also enable a smooth run since the next batch of big releases, KGF: Chapter 2, Vijay-starrer Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey only arrive mid-April.
To be sure, RRR is the second southern dubbed film to make waves in recent times after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. The action flick released just before the third covid wave in December, not only gave a new lease of life to several small-town single screens but had crossed the ₹100 crore mark with its Hindi version alone, only marginally lower than high-profile Bollywood offerings like ’83.
“Rajamouli has managed to tap into that segment of the audience that found itself abandoned especially by popular Hindi cinema," film author and historian Gautam Chintamani said. While Telugu cinema has had a legacy of understanding the pulse of the commercial film viewer, Rajamouli has taken things to the next level, combining mythology and superhero genres that had never really taken off in India with grand special effects to define a whole template that he is now known by.
“He is not just a great storyteller but also knows how to mount projects. He has made us realise that if there can be a The Lord of the Rings, there can also be similar versions of say, Ramayana," Chintamani said.