RRR is a GREAT movie, no-one can tell me otherwise: Game of Thrones' Missandei tweets1 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Nathalie Emmanuel took to Twitter to say ‘RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise,' adding ‘Sick as in GREAT’
What happens when an actor playing one of the most powerful characters in Geroge RR Martin's magnum opus A Song of Ice and Fire comes watches SS Rajamouli's biggest blockbuster ‘RRR’? She tweets that it is a ‘sick as in GREAT movie and no one can tell me otherwise'.
That's right!
English actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei from the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, took to micro blogging site Twitter to post a series of tweets after watching RRR, the movie nominated for Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.
Missandei, played by Emmanuel, was a slave who later went on to become Daenerys Targaryen, the mother pf dragon's most trusted advisor and handmaiden.
Nathalie Emmanuel took to Twitter to say ‘RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise,' adding ‘Sick as in GREAT’
In a follow-up tweet, she captioned a GIF from the film: "Anyway… love a superhero bromance." Emmanuel further praised the choreography of the popular song "Naatu Naatu", composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani.
Notably, "Naatu Naatu" is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on on January 24. The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.
She wrote, "Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango" then to the Englishman
The 33-year-old actor congratulated stunt coordinator King Solomon for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character.
In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita's loyalty played by Alia Bhatt and Jenny for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters, played by Olivia Morris.
“RRR", set in the 1920's, follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — in the 1920s.
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film released worldwide in March in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Upon its worldwide release, RRR went on to end its theatrical run at 1144 crores gross at the worldwide box office.
