'RRR' reaches 600 crore worldwide milestone, Hindi version hits 100 cr mark

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the gross box office collection of the hit film on his Twitter handle.
He wrote, "#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz."
He also tweeted,"#SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹100 cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first centuryy Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [2015] in *Week 1**Sixth 100 cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF
He also shared a list of the top five Hindi films in the pandemic era, based on their net box office collection in the country on Sunday. 'RRR' topped the list with a whopping Rs. 31.50 crore.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the worldwide collection of RRR, the film on Twitter. He tweeted , “#RRRMovie crosses ₹600 crs gross at the WW Box office."
The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with ₹223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made ₹217 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.
Meanwhile,Jr NTR is overjoyed with the massive success of 'RRR', being showered with appreciation from audiences and proving to be a blockbuster at the box office.
On Tuesday, the co-lead who plays Komaram Bheem in the hit film, penned a special message, thanking everyone who made 'RRR' possible.
