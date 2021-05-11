Rummy, poker, esports platforms likely to benefit from IPL suspension

“We want to ensure we are meaningfully engaging players. So, during a live event, if a Rummy player wants to make a fantasy team, they can do so, or a fantasy player can try out a game of Rummy when there is no live sport going on. Many of our existing fantasy players did try out Rummy and fantasy football in the absence of any live cricket match last year. This year, we added Carrom to our platform," said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and CEO, Games24x7.