Rupert Murdoch Provided an Alternative to Left-Wing Media

Your editorial "A Salute to Rupert Murdoch" (Sept. 22) reminded me of one sunny day in 1985, when I worked for CBS/Fox International and Mr. Murdoch announced his first visit to our headquarters. We told our receptionist that when he arrived he should be shown into the conference room, where our management assembled in anticipation.

After many minutes past Mr. Murdoch’s estimated arrival time, I wandered out to the reception area to check with the receptionist. There was Mr. Murdoch, sitting quietly by himself, reading business papers. I later asked the receptionist why she didn’t announce him, and she said she had been expecting a huge cadre of people attending the great man. She was thrown off when he came in alone and, I might add, humbly.

To my mind, Mr. Murdoch's major contribution to the media world was the creation of an alternative voice. Then as now, just about all media companies and film studios had built-in liberal biases. Mr. Murdoch provided an important offset to the prevailing left-wing thinking.

It is my great hope that with Mr. Murdoch’s stepping aside, the properties he has grown and groomed won’t start sliding to the left, but continue to provide America and the world with the necessary balance of more than one point of view.

Raleigh Coffin

Vero Beach, Fla.

