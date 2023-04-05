Meet the Marathwada village of 400 bloggers10 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
This agrarian region in Maharashtra is infamous for farm suicides. But Kolgaon stands out
About 10 years ago, Akshay Raskar, 34, received an SMS that changed his life. He was sitting in his small electronics store, fiddling with the stock, when his mobile phone beeped. $222 had been credited to his account. “I wasn’t expecting any money," he said. “Definitely not in dollars. It took me a while to figure out what it was for."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×