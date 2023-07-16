‘Deadpool 3’, Priyanka Chopra's ‘Heads of State’ shooting halted amid Hollywood ‘double’ strike2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The shooting of Deadpool 3 has been halted due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Deadpool 3, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is the largest project to be affected by the strike.
Deadpool 3 movie shooting has been halted owing to the Hollywood ‘double’ strike being observed by actors and writers. The ongoing SAG AFTRA strike is likely to affect more movie production.
