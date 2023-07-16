Deadpool 3 movie shooting has been halted owing to the Hollywood ‘double’ strike being observed by actors and writers. The ongoing SAG AFTRA strike is likely to affect more movie production.

Deadpool 3 which features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, pushed it released dates from September, 2024, to 8 November, 2024 and then changed again after Disney unveiled a release slate shuffle in mid June 2023, this time bumping up and claiming a new release date of Friday, 3 May 2024.

Deadpool 3 is part of the Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Marvel movie is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike.

People familiar with the development told US media outlet Deadline, that the Deadpool 3 movie production had halted. The news comes days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories.

Jackman joins the ‘Deadpool’ franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from ‘X-Men’ to ‘Logan’. The first look emerged on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra after playing the character in 2003’s ‘Daredevil’.

Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel. Plot details remain under wraps, as per Deadline.

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.

Earlier, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ promotions were also affected due to the ongoing strike. In fact, the ‘Oppenheimer’ cast walked out of the London premiere as soon as the strike began.

Further, Canada's "Hollywood North" hurt by the Hollywood ‘double’ strike. Known as "Hollywood North," the Canadian province and the city of Vancouver comprise one of the largest production centers in North America, with more than 50 animation studios alone, employing up to 88,000 people, according to a provincial agency. It generated an estimated C$3.6 billion in revenue ($2.7 billion) in 2022.

Hollywood actors on Friday joined writers on the picket lines for the first time in 63 years. The unionized workers are demanding higher compensation in an era when streaming of movies and TV shows has reduced royalties for working-class actors.

Priyanka Chopra's movie halted

Priyanka Chopra and John Cena’s ‘Heads of State‘ shooting was also halted due to the strike in Hollywood.

As a member of SAG-AFTRA, Priyanka will not be able to film for any movie or TV project in any part of the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can be reached and the actors’ strike ends. With some insiders predicting the actors' strike will continue until early fall(September)."

(With inputs from agencies)