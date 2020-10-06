S.S. Rajamouli resumes shoot of long-delayed 'RRR' in Hyderabad

Maverick frector S.S. Rajamouli and the cast of "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") on Tuesday resumed production on the big budget period action film in Hyderabad with necessary safety precautions amid coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The makers released a 98 second-long video announcing they are back to work with the hashtag #WeRRRBack. The movie has been facing constant delays ever since its inception. Earlier the makers had announced 30 July, 2020 as its release date, which was later pushed to January 2021 and owing to the pandemic, the release is now tenatively scheduled for mid-2021.

Scripted and directed by Rajamouli, "RRR" stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles.

Sharing a glimpse of the shooting process on the lavishly mounted film, the official Twitter handle of "RRR", shared a post captioned, "Rested, Recharged, Raring to go. And that's how #WeRRRBack!"

The video begins with a message, "The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then, THE WORLD STOPPED. SO DID WE. Now it's time to get back onto the sets with... double the grit."





In the clip, the crew members are seen sanitising the sets, while people belonging to departments such as costume, art to action have begun working while adhering to safety protocols.

The "Baahubali" director, who is seen behind the camera in a mask, can be heard giving directions to his actors, saying, "Heroes ready... and action".

Rajamouli, who along with his family recovered from COVID-19 in August, said one has to move on and adapt to the new normal.

"Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes. Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22... #WeRRRBack," he tweeted.

The first couple of days are dedicated to shooting the visuals for the teaser introducing NTR’s Komaram Bheem character, says local media.

The teaser will have the visuals of NTR and the vocals of Ram Charan with pulsating score from music director Keeravani.

This schedule will be done for ten days on the trot and Rajamouli will decide upon the next schedule after seeing how it goes amid Covid-19 scare.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, te Telugu film, also being dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Charan, who plays Ramaraju in the film, too shared the video clip on Twitter and said it is "lovely" to be back on the sets of "RRR" with NTR Jr.

"My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct," he said.

NTR Jr, who essays the role of Bheem, said he is "excited" to get back to work.

"@AlwaysRamcharan FINALLY bro. Can't wait!" he tweeted.

"RRR" also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

"So so looking forward to joining the team," Bhatt tweeted.

The film, slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, will also be released in.

The movie is being made with an estimated budget of ₹350 crore.

With PTI inputs

