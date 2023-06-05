IMDb Monday announced the top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series list and Sacred Games emerged as the most popular web series of the country. Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants were the other four among the top five in the list.

Taking to Instagram, IMDb today posted a video montage giving a peek at the full list. The list has web series from 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema. The rankings were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in the country between Jan. 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023.

Variety quoted filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, showrunner and co-director of Sacred Games, as saying “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted by the fact that Sacred Games has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew."

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, of The Family Man and Farzi said, “We are flattered and humbled that both of our shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi,’ have made it into this list. It reinforces our faith that we are doing something right and further fuels our motivation to work hard and do our best and make good cinema."

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who headlined Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, said his life can be defined “before Scam and after Scam." “I am truly grateful for how the show continues to receive love from IMDb and its audiences worldwide, even years after its release. Safe to say, we proudly scammed our way to glory!"

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India said web series in the country have evolved “rapidly with the rise of streaming options" and the list aims to help fans all over the world discover and watch iconic Indian web series.

“As the top two series on our list (Sacred Games, Mirzapur) celebrate their five-year anniversaries, we’re excited to help chart the short but impactful history of web series in India," Patodia added.

IMDb top 10 all-time most popular Indian streaming series:

“Sacred Games" (Netflix)

“Mirzapur" (Prime Video)

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" (SonyLIV)

“The Family Man" (Prime Video)

“Aspirants" (TVF Play/YouTube)

“Criminal Justice" (Disney+ Hotstar)

“Breathe" (Prime Video)

“Kota Factory" (Netflix)

“Panchayat" (Prime Video)

“Paatal Lok" (Prime Video)

“Special OPS" (Disney+ Hotstar)