Sacred Games leads IMDb’s 50 all-time most popular Indian web series’ list; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man follow2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The rankings were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in the country between Jan. 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023.
IMDb Monday announced the top 50 all-time most popular Indian web series list and Sacred Games emerged as the most popular web series of the country. Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants were the other four among the top five in the list.
