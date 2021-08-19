Love Story , a Telugu film starring Sai Pallavi and Nag Chaitanya will arrive in cinemas on 10 September, the makers have confirmed. The film has been directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

To be sure, the film builds on the positive reception that Telugu films are garnering in their home state, especially thanks to the 100% seating capacity rule in Telangana. Earlier this month, Telugu film SR Kalyanamandapam opened well, making Rs. 3.5-4 crore over its first weekend.

To be sure, even after the first covid wave, south Indian cinema was the first to start rolling out money-spinners as big films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam stuck to their release dates in contrast with the Mumbai film industry which had not just deferred major releases for four months post reopening permits but had to shut down soon after the first spate of films hit theatres.

While Tamil films Master and Sulthan and Telugu offerings such as Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu set the cash registers ringing, the month of April had seen big films such as Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the screens even as the north Indian film industry battled crises caused by delays.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom will arrive in theatres this Thursday, making for a litmus test for the film exhibition sector, especially the north Indian market that has seen massive losses for the past year-and-a-half. The spy thriller is expected to pave the way for other, and bigger Bollywood films like Sooryavanshi and ‘83 to lock release dates. This, despite the fact that its release comes at a time when Maharashtra, that contributes nearly 35% of Hindi film business, has still not allowed cinemas to reopen and over 1,000 theatres in the country have shut shop for good over the past few months, even as many others are holding back fearing the third wave.

