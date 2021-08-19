Sai Pallavi’s ‘Love Story’ to release in cinemas on 10 September

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom will arrive in theatres this Thursday, making for a litmus test for the film exhibition sector, especially the north Indian market that has seen massive losses for the past year-and-a-half. The spy thriller is expected to pave the way for other, and bigger Bollywood films like Sooryavanshi and ‘83 to lock release dates. This, despite the fact that its release comes at a time when Maharashtra, that contributes nearly 35% of Hindi film business, has still not allowed cinemas to reopen and over 1,000 theatres in the country have shut shop for good over the past few months, even as many others are holding back fearing the third wave.