Saif Ali Khan to star in Jr. NTR’s ew film

Audiences in the north have seen these southern actors on streaming platforms and know what they bring to the table. The actors, on the other hand, have saturated their home markets and want to increase recoveries for their films. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, trade experts said and more recent films have built on the trend. Released late December 2021, the dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, had made over Rs. 100 crore, with Maharashtra and Gujarat driving the business. This was Arjun’s first release in the Hindi market and had released without any marketing or promotional buzz.