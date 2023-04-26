Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Saif Ali Khan to star in Jr. NTR’s ew film

Saif Ali Khan to star in Jr. NTR’s ew film

1 min read Lata Jha 26 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST

While Hindi film actors have realised the appeal of these large-scale southern films, south Indian actors are also keen to look beyond their core base.

Saif Ali Khan joins new Jr. NTR film (Photo: Twitter @taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a new film starring Jr NTR and to be directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Jahnvi Kapoor and will release on 5 April, 2024.

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a new film starring Jr NTR and to be directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Jahnvi Kapoor and will release on 5 April, 2024.

The past few months have seen several actors breach linguistic and geographical borders to appear in films not in their native tongues.

The past few months have seen several actors breach linguistic and geographical borders to appear in films not in their native tongues.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

While south Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone are working in what are primarily Telugu language films. The transition is part of the move to create films for pan-India audiences made either by Bollywood or southern film studios but to be released in multiple dubbed languages for reach across markets.

While Hindi film actors have realised the appeal of these large-scale southern films, south Indian actors are also keen to look beyond their core base. Prabhas’ Adipurush and the untitled film with Padukone are a few upcoming titles that will see actors crossing over to other languages.

Audiences in the north have seen these southern actors on streaming platforms and know what they bring to the table. The actors, on the other hand, have saturated their home markets and want to increase recoveries for their films. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, trade experts said and more recent films have built on the trend. Released late December 2021, the dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, had made over Rs. 100 crore, with Maharashtra and Gujarat driving the business. This was Arjun’s first release in the Hindi market and had released without any marketing or promotional buzz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.