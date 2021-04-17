‘Saina’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23 April

NEW DELHI: On-demand streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will premiere biographical sports drama Saina on 23 April. The film is based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal starring Parineeti Chopra has been directed by Amole Gupte (of Stanley Ka Dabba fame) and co-produced by T-Series. It released in theatres last month and made Rs1.16 crore in box office collections, caught in the web of state-wide curbs and restrictions.

To be sure, Amazon has been at the forefront of acquiring Bollywood films over the past few years. Long-term deals with production companies such as Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions made blockbusters such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To.. Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho available on the service soon after its launch in India. A bunch of titles including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Coolie No.1 premiered directly on the service, bypassing theatrical release during the covid-19 lockdown last year.

More recently, the Jeff Bezos-owned service has acquired South Indian hits that arrived in theatres soon after they were permitted to reopen, such as Vijay’s Master and Telugu movie Jathi Ratnalu. Acquiring theatrically releases films approved by the censor board also makes sense for OTTs like Amazon whose web originals have been embroiled in controversies lately.

"At Amazon Prime Video, we have always endeavored to bring fresh stories and latest releases on our service to entertain our customers" Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement. “We are happy to provide our customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe," he added.

Director Amole Gupte said people were waiting for the film to enter their homes. “In these difficult times, I hope the film brings positivity and optimism to viewers," he said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.