Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' film poised for potential record with selling tickets worth ₹1.48 crore
Salaar advance booking: Described as an ‘extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music’ by Hombale Films, Salaar's casts include Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram
Salaar advance booking: In a resounding success at the box office, the much-anticipated film "Salaar" has amassed substantial ticket sales and earnings across multiple languages. According to the latest report, the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, has created a buzz with its impressive performance in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.