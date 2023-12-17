comScore
Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' film poised for potential record with selling tickets worth ₹1.48 crore

 Livemint

Salaar advance booking: Described as an ‘extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music’ by Hombale Films, Salaar's casts include Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram

Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire is a highly anticipated Pan-India film directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF. It stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (Twitter)Premium
Salaar advance booking: In a resounding success at the box office, the much-anticipated film "Salaar" has amassed substantial ticket sales and earnings across multiple languages. According to the latest report, the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, has created a buzz with its impressive performance in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Described as an "extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music" by Hombale Films, Salaar's casts include Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram. The film, with stunts credited to Anbarivu and music by Ravi Basrur, marks the first part of the pan-India film series.

Advance Booking Ticket Sales Breakdown

In Telugu, Salaar witnessed the sale of 46217 tickets across 266 shows, grossing an impressive amount over 1 crore.

In Malayalam, the film sold 23525 tickets for 646 shows, accumulating a gross of around 34.5 lakh.

Tamil and Kannada markets contributed with 1,093 and 12 tickets sold for 72 and two shows, respectively.

The pre-release hype was evident in advance ticket sales, with 2.3 lakh gross from Tamil and 28350 gross from Kannada.

Hindi Box Office Impact

In the Hindi belt, Salaar saw 1855 tickets sold across 141 shows, raking over 3.7 lakh.

Overall Performance

The total tickets sold for Salaar stand at an impressive 73257, spanning 1151 shows, and the cumulative gross amounts to a staggering 1.48 crore.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Salaar was recently released by Prabhas on Instagram. The trailer promises a gripping narrative, showcasing the lead characters' deep friendship set against the backdrop of historical events and Mughal invasions.

With Salaar set to hit screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22, 2023, the film is poised to make a significant impact, arriving just a day after Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki." Moviegoers can anticipate an immersive cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and powerful storytelling.

Salaar's advance booking storm is a testament to the immense anticipation surrounding the film and its potential to rewrite box office records. Whether it surpasses "Animal" or even Prabhas's own “Saaho" remains to be seen.

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST
