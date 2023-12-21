Hello User
Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' movie earns 29.35 crore, shows massive interest across India

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salaar advance booking: Prabhas’ movie is taking Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki head on across India.

Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' movie has seen massive interests across India

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, starring Rebel Star Prabhas, has seen a remarkable first day of advance bookings across India. The Telugu version leads with over 2.34 crore in gross revenue and more than 1 lakh tickets sold.

It is followed closely by the Malayalam version with a gross of over 1.61 crore. The Tamil version earned over 1 crore while the Kannada version grossed around 25 lakh.

The Hindi version also performed well, earning over 2.68 crore. The Telugu IMAX 2D screenings brought in over 27 lakh, and the Hindi IMAX 2D shows grossed approximately 1.38 lakh. The all-India total for the first-day advance booking gross stands impressively at nearly 29.35 crore.

Salaar: Statewise report

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 showcases varied interests across Indian states. Andhra Pradesh leads with a gross of 7.71 crore, with Karnataka following at 5.49 crore. Maharashtra shows strong bookings with 9.51 crore while West Bengal follows with 18.62 lakh.

The least interest is shown in Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram. The overall occupancy rate varies, with several states reporting a 'Filling Fast' status, indicating a high demand for the film.

Salaar vs Dunki

Salaar will not be released in the national chains including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South. Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, known for Kantara and KGF, has alleged the multiplexes of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood movie Dunki, as per PTI.

“Because of unfair showcasing to Salaar, we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days," PTI quoted a spokesperson for the production house as saying in a statement.

Both movies are showing excellent promise as the numbers are near-identical at the moment. While Salaar has sold 29.35 crore in advance booking, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is estimated to earn 30 crore in the domestic market on Day 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
