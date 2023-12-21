Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, starring Rebel Star Prabhas, has seen a remarkable first day of advance bookings across India. The Telugu version leads with over ₹2.34 crore in gross revenue and more than 1 lakh tickets sold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is followed closely by the Malayalam version with a gross of over ₹1.61 crore. The Tamil version earned over ₹1 crore while the Kannada version grossed around ₹25 lakh.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie mints ₹ 843 crore The Hindi version also performed well, earning over ₹2.68 crore. The Telugu IMAX 2D screenings brought in over ₹27 lakh, and the Hindi IMAX 2D shows grossed approximately ₹1.38 lakh. The all-India total for the first-day advance booking gross stands impressively at nearly ₹29.35 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar: Statewise report Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 showcases varied interests across Indian states. Andhra Pradesh leads with a gross of ₹7.71 crore, with Karnataka following at ₹5.49 crore. Maharashtra shows strong bookings with ₹9.51 crore while West Bengal follows with ₹18.62 lakh.

Also Read: Dunki first reviews: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan The least interest is shown in Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram. The overall occupancy rate varies, with several states reporting a 'Filling Fast' status, indicating a high demand for the film.

Salaar vs Dunki Salaar will not be released in the national chains including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South. Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, known for Kantara and KGF, has alleged the multiplexes of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood movie Dunki, as per PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Because of unfair showcasing to Salaar, we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days," PTI quoted a spokesperson for the production house as saying in a statement.

Both movies are showing excellent promise as the numbers are near-identical at the moment. While Salaar has sold ₹29.35 crore in advance booking, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is estimated to earn ₹30 crore in the domestic market on Day 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.