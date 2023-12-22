Salaar box office collection Day 1: Prabhas' movie mints ₹48 crore, eyes pan-India success
Salaar box office collection Day 1: Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are leading the collections, contributing a significant portion of the overall revenue. Hindi-speaking markets are also performing strongly, suggesting potential for broader pan-India success.
Salaar box office collection Day 1: The highly anticipated action thriller Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will hit the theatres early this morning, and early box office estimates suggest it might be on track for a historic opening day. According to Sacnilk data, the film is expected to rake in a mammoth ₹48 crore on its first day across India.
Box Office India, a notable account monitoring the collections in the Indian movie industry, reported that 'Salaar' has made history by selling over 3 million tickets, surpassing its previous records.
The buzz surrounding Salaar has been immense ever since its announcement, fueled by the electrifying trailer showcasing Prabhas in a never-seen-before rugged avatar and the promise of high-octane action sequences choreographed by the renowned stunt director Kecha. This excitement translated into phenomenal pre-release ticket sales.
As the day progresses, more concrete box office figures will emerge, offering a clearer picture of Salaar's box office trajectory. One thing is certain: Salaar has made a roaring entry into the Indian cinema scene, and its performance is being closely watched by fans, filmmakers, and industry insiders alike.
