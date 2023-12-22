comScore
Salaar box office collection Day 1: Prabhas' movie mints 48 crore, eyes pan-India success
Salaar box office collection Day 1: Prabhas' movie mints ₹48 crore, eyes pan-India success

Salaar box office collection Day 1: The highly anticipated action thriller Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will hit the theatres early this morning, and early box office estimates suggest it might be on track for a historic opening day. According to Sacnilk data, the film is expected to rake in a mammoth 48 crore on its first day across India.

Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are leading the collections, contributing a significant portion of the overall revenue. Hindi-speaking markets are also performing strongly, suggesting potential for broader pan-India success. IMAX screens are seeing high occupancy rates, indicating a willingness among audiences to pay a premium for the enhanced viewing experience.

How has Salaar performed in different languages?

From Andhra Pradesh, the movie is expected to collect 13.22 crore, and in Telangana, it is estimated to collect 17.35 crore. In the Hindi-speaking states, the movie has sold over 22,000 tickets, according to the data from Sacnilk.

Additionally, the movie has sold over 16 lakh tickets in Telugu-speaking states.

The movie is estimated to collect over 38 crore in Telugu-speaking states, 2.21 crore in Malayalam-speaking states and over 5 crore in Hindi-speaking states.

What are makers saying?

On Thursday, Hombale Films, under the leadership of Vijay Kirgandur, announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' had sold 30.25 lakh tickets in India through advance bookings as of Wednesday night. 

Notably, this figure excludes national chain multiplexes such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. As anticipated, the directorial venture by Prashanth Neel witnessed immense enthusiasm, particularly in the Telugu states, with 13.25 lakh tickets sold in Andhra Pradesh and 6 lakh tickets in Telangana.

"Salaar Advance tickets booked (Approx.) in India as of 11:59 PM on 20-Dec-2023 for the first day (22-Dec-2023), excluding National Chain Multiplexes (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis): Andhra Pradesh: 13.25 Lakhs, Nizam (Telangana): 6 Lakhs, North India: 5.25 Lakhs, Karnataka: 3.25 Lakhs, Kerala: 1.5 Lakhs, Tamil Nadu: 1 Lakh. Total: 30.25 Lakh tickets sold all over India," Hombale Films posted on X.

Box Office India, a notable account monitoring the collections in the Indian movie industry, reported that 'Salaar' has made history by selling over 3 million tickets, surpassing its previous records.

The buzz surrounding Salaar has been immense ever since its announcement, fueled by the electrifying trailer showcasing Prabhas in a never-seen-before rugged avatar and the promise of high-octane action sequences choreographed by the renowned stunt director Kecha. This excitement translated into phenomenal pre-release ticket sales.

As the day progresses, more concrete box office figures will emerge, offering a clearer picture of Salaar's box office trajectory. One thing is certain: Salaar has made a roaring entry into the Indian cinema scene, and its performance is being closely watched by fans, filmmakers, and industry insiders alike.

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST
