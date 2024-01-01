Salaar Box Office collection Day 10: Prabhas's starrer film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been roaring high at the Box Office since its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹344.67 crore net in India within ten days of its release.

Speaking of the film's tenth day collection, as per early estimates, the report stated that the film minted ₹14.50 crore on Day 10 taking the total collection in India to ₹344.67 crore. Also Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023, sees 43% jump on Sunday As per the Sacnilk.com report, the film saw highest collection in Telugu language as it saw 39.88 percent occupancy while Hindi language saw 31.46 percent occupancy on 31 December. Also Read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints ₹ 330.17 cr in India The report further stated that the worldwide collection of the film stood at ₹504.6 crores. However, on Sunday trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X that the film has zoomed past ₹600 crore club and also added that Prabhas became the only star in South India to hold three ₹600 cr club movies.

Meanwhile, Salaar movie marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who have come together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer is performing well at the box office.

In another news, Actor Prabhas is also set to surprise his fans with his new avatar in director Maruthi's upcoming film. On Friday, director Maruthi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans along with a poster. A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tease the fans. The first look and title will be unveiled on the occasion of Pongal.

