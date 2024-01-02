Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: Prabhas' movie mints ₹15.55 crore on New Year, earns ₹360.82 crore in India
Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: Prabhas' film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has earned ₹360.82 crore net at the Indian Box Office within eleven days of its release.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. New Year's Eve and the next day saw an improvement in its performance at the Box Office.
Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.
