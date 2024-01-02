comScore
Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: Prabhas' movie mints ₹15.55 crore on New Year, earns ₹360.82 crore in India
Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: Prabhas' movie mints ₹15.55 crore on New Year, earns ₹360.82 crore in India

 Fareha Naaz , Livemint

Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: Prabhas' film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has earned ₹360.82 crore net at the Indian Box Office within eleven days of its release.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: The film 'Salaar' has grossed ₹527.4 crore at the global Box Office and has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest grossing Indian movies of 2023. (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)Premium
Salaar Box Office collection Day 11: The film 'Salaar' has grossed 527.4 crore at the global Box Office and has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest grossing Indian movies of 2023. (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. New Year's Eve and the next day saw an improvement in its performance at the Box Office.

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 360.82 crore net at the Indian Box Office within eleven days of its release. On its eleventh day in theatres, the film raked in 15.55 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

On its day of release, Prashanth Neel directorial film collected 90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in 209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in 308 crore net. The film's performance has been steady for the past two days as it minted around 15 crore net on both days. At the global Box Office, the film has raked in 527.4 crore while its overseas collection totals 120 crore.

On New Year (Monday), Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall Telugu occupancy of 48.75 percent, 16.32 percent Malayalam occupancy, 20.26 percent Tamil occupancy, 15.38 percent Kannada occupancy and 28.03 percent Hindi occupancy. Made on a budget of 300 crore, the movie has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “PAN India Star #Prabhas' #SalaarCeaseFire is selling almost twice the number of tickets when compared to #ShahRukhKhan's Dunki."

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

Published: 02 Jan 2024, 07:58 AM IST
