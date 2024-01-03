Hello User
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' film earns 7.50 crore, lowest so far in India

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' film earns 7.50 crore, lowest so far in India

Livemint

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Salaar accumulated a net revenue of 369.37 crore at the Indian Box Office within twelve days of its premiere.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' latest movie has collected 369 crore at the Indian Box Office.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Salaar accumulated a net revenue of 369.37 crore at the Indian Box Office within twelve days of its premiere, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Preliminary estimates from Sacnilk indicate that on its twelfth day in theatres, the film earned a net of 7.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 20.15% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday.

Upon its initial release, the movie directed by Prashanth Neel gathered a net revenue of 90.7 crore at the Indian Box Office. During its opening weekend, the film secured 209.1 crore net, and by the conclusion of its first week, it had amassed 308 crore net.

The film has maintained a consistent performance in the last two days, with an approximate net earning of 15 crore on each day.

Taking place in the imaginary dystopian city-state of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire" narrates the bond between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (portrayed by Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. The cast of the movie is comprised of Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. The film has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

On New Year's Day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 recorded a total Telugu occupancy of 48.75%, Malayalam occupancy of 16.32%, Tamil occupancy of 20.26%, Kannada occupancy of 15.38%, and Hindi occupancy of 28.03%. With a budget of 300 crore, the film has secured the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Earlier, according to a report by ANI, In response to the film's success, Prabhas said, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team."

He noted, “Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

In the face of a significant box office showdown with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', the movie featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj demonstrated commendable performance at the box office.

(With inputs from ANI)

