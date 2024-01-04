Salaar Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas's film mints 5.25 crore

Within the initial twelve days of its release, Salaar amassed a net revenue of 368.32 crore at the Indian Box Office, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, on its 13th day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is estimated to have earned around ₹5.25 crore in net revenue for all languages, according to early estimates.

In its initial release, the film helmed by director Prashanth Neel generated a net revenue of ₹90.7 crore at the Indian Box Office. During its opening weekend, the movie achieved a net of ₹209.1 crore, and by the end of its first week, it had accumulated ₹308 crore net.

Over the last two days, the film has sustained a steady performance, with an estimated net earning of ₹15 crore each day. On New Year's Day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 recorded a total Telugu occupancy of 48.75%, Malayalam occupancy of 16.32%, Tamil occupancy of 20.26%, Kannada occupancy of 15.38%, and Hindi occupancy of 28.03%. With a budget of ₹300 crore, the film has secured the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Named "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," the high-budget action movie is situated in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around the characters Deva and Vardha, portrayed by Prabhas and Sukumaran.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire" unfolds the relationship between Deva (portrayed by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. The movie has been launched in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

