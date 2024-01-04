Hello User
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas's film mints 5.25 crore

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas's film mints 5.25 crore

Livemint

Salaar earned net revenue of 368.32 crores at the Indian Box Office in its initial twelve days of release.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has collected 90 crore from the overseas market

Within the initial twelve days of its release, Salaar amassed a net revenue of 368.32 crore at the Indian Box Office, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Additionally, on its 13th day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is estimated to have earned around 5.25 crore in net revenue for all languages, according to early estimates.

In its initial release, the film helmed by director Prashanth Neel generated a net revenue of 90.7 crore at the Indian Box Office. During its opening weekend, the movie achieved a net of 209.1 crore, and by the end of its first week, it had accumulated 308 crore net.

Also Read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' film earns 7.50 crore, lowest so far in India

Over the last two days, the film has sustained a steady performance, with an estimated net earning of 15 crore each day. On New Year's Day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 recorded a total Telugu occupancy of 48.75%, Malayalam occupancy of 16.32%, Tamil occupancy of 20.26%, Kannada occupancy of 15.38%, and Hindi occupancy of 28.03%. With a budget of 300 crore, the film has secured the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Named "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," the high-budget action movie is situated in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around the characters Deva and Vardha, portrayed by Prabhas and Sukumaran.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 200 crore in India, 400 crore worldwide

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire" unfolds the relationship between Deva (portrayed by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. The movie has been launched in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

