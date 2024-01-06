Salaar Box Office collection Day 15: Prabhas' movie struggles amid dwindling numbers, mints ₹3.67 crore
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas' film Salaar has minted ₹381.77 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 15 days of its release.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On Friday, the Salaar collection's downward trend continued, the film minted lowest after picking up during the New Year period.
Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.
