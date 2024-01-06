Salaar Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On Friday, the Salaar collection's downward trend continued, the film minted lowest after picking up during the New Year period.

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹381.77 crore net at the Indian Box Office within fifteen days of its release. On its fifteenth day in theatres, the film raked in ₹3.67 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Its domestic gross collection totals ₹446.55 crore and the overseas collection totals ₹132 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at ₹578.55 crore. Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, the movie has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

On its day of release, Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in ₹308 crore net.

The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling since Tuesday. Week 2 collection totals ₹70.17 crore net.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), showed PAN India statistics for ticket sales of Salaar as compared to Dunki which suggests Prabhas' film is the leader.