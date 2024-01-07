Salaar box office collection Day 16: After less than optimal collection on Friday, Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' saw an improvement in its box office collections, minting ₹5.3 crore on Day 16 in the second week since its release. This is the third Saturday run for the movie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film, available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi has performed well in the first 16 days at the box office, earning a net of ₹387.05 crore in India, according to data by Sacnilk. It had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas.

From the ₹5.3 crore earned on Day 16, most of the ₹3.75 crore came from Hindi language ticket sales, followed by Telegu ( ₹1.37 crore), and Tamil ( ₹0.18 crore). The day saw an increase of around 45.21 percent in sales compared to the ₹3.67 crore recorded for Day 15.

Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, the movie has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

On its day of release, Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in ₹308 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling since Tuesday. Week 2 collection totals ₹70.17 crore net.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

