Salaar box office collection Day 18: Prabhas' film mints 2.25 crore, to soon cross ₹400 crore mark in India
Salaar box office collection Day 18: The film has minted ₹2.25 crore on Day 18, with an overall 16.11 percent occupancy in Telugu language and 11.89 percent occupancy in Hindi language.
Salaar box office collection Day 18: Prabhas starrer film “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" has been going strong at the Box office since its release. The film is not close to cross the ₹400 crore mark in India, report by Sacnilk.com showed.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!