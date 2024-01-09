Salaar box office collection Day 18: Prabhas starrer film “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" has been going strong at the Box office since its release. The film is not close to cross the ₹400 crore mark in India, report by Sacnilk.com showed.

As per the report, early estimates shows that the film minted ₹2.25 crore on Day 18 in India, taking the total collection to ₹395.50 crore. The film saw an overall 16.11 percent occupancy in Telugu language while 11.89 percent occupany was seen in Hindi language. Speaking of the film's worldwide collection, it is set to cross the ₹600 crore mark, Sacnilk.com states.

Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, on its day of release, Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in ₹308 crore net.

Produced by produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is set in a fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

Recently, Prabhas also spoke about the film's success and said that he is grateful and humbled by the love and support he received from the audience.

"I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Recently, the makers also announced that the film is also set to hit Japanese theatres this summer and will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Meanwhile, Actor Prabhas is all set to surprise the audience with his new avatar in director Maruthi's upcoming film. On Friday, director Maruthi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans along with a poster.