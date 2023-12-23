Salaar box office collection Day 2: After ₹95 crore on Day 1, Prabhas' movie bags ₹20 crore in advance booking
Salaar box office collection Day 2: Salaar Day 1 box office collection surpassed pre-release predictions and cements Salaar as one of the biggest opening days for an Indian film in 2023.
Salaar box office collection Day 2: Salaar is expected to maintain its box office dominance on Day 2, roaring past initial projections with an estimated net collection for Day 1 of ₹95 crore across India. The movie has already collected nearly ₹20 crore ( ₹19.7 crore) on its second day, according to the advance booking data available on Sacnilk.