Salaar box office collection Day 2: Salaar is expected to maintain its box office dominance on Day 2, roaring past initial projections with an estimated net collection for Day 1 of ₹95 crore across India. The movie has already collected nearly ₹20 crore ( ₹19.7 crore) on its second day, according to the advance booking data available on Sacnilk.

The Telugu version remains the powerhouse, with an expected estimate of around ₹14 crore. Hindi markets hold strong with expected earnings of around ₹3 crore, while Malayalam can chip in another ₹89 lakh.

Occupancy rates across the nation stay buoyant, hovering around 64% in the Telugu version of Imax 2D, and 56% for the Hindi version of Imax 2D circuits. Advance bookings for Saturday paint a rosy picture, especially in Prabhas' home turf and key Hindi hubs, hinting at another record-breaking day for this action-packed saga. So buckle up, for Salaar's cinematic storm shows no signs of abating!

Salaar Day 1 box office collection surpassed pre-release predictions and cements Salaar as one of the biggest opening days for an Indian film in 2023.

The Telugu version led the charge, contributing a staggering ₹70 crore net to the overall collection on Day 1. This is a testament to Prabhas' immense popularity on his home turf and the excitement surrounding the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Hindi market also witnessed strong opening numbers, with Sacnilk predicting a collection of around ₹20 crore net. This suggests that Salaar's appeal transcends regional boundaries and has resonated with audiences across the nation.

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across India, which translated into packed theatres on opening day.

Prashanth Neel is known for his high-octane action films like KGF Chapter 2 and has delivered a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle with Salaar.

With its impressive Day 1 collection and positive buzz, Salaar is poised for a successful box office run in the coming days. The film's continued performance will be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike.

Mint earlier reported that 'Salaar' had made history by selling over 3 million tickets, surpassing its previous records.

