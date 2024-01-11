Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part I Ceasefire has been running in cinemas for twenty days now. The movie has neared the ₹400 crore mark in box office collections, after performing well on its first 19 days at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 earned around 2.00 Cr India net on its twentieth day for all languages.

It remains to be seen if the numbers rise on Friday, thus setting the stage for the film to beat the 2023 Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer'.

Rajnikanth starrer Jailer released in August 2023, clashed with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. With all three films dividing the box office business, 'Jailer' managed to secure a total collection of ₹408 crore.

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 22 December. It has grossed ₹650 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

