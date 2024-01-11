Salaar Box Office collection Day 20: Prabhas starrer nears ₹400 crore mark. Will it beat Rajnikanth's Jailer?
Prabhas starrer Salaar-Part Ceasefire has neared the ₹400 crore mark in box office collections after running for twenty days in cinemas.
Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part I Ceasefire has been running in cinemas for twenty days now. The movie has neared the ₹400 crore mark in box office collections, after performing well on its first 19 days at the box office.
