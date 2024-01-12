Salaar: Part I Ceasefire has completed three weeks at the box office and the film has raked in ₹400 crore in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film Salaar, featuring Baahubali-famed actor Prabhas, earned ₹90 crore on its opening day. Salaar: Part I Ceasefire was released on 22 December 2023, a day after Shah Rukh Khans's film Dunki.

Film Dunki has raked in ₹447 crore (approx) worldwide to date whereas Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar has grossed ₹650 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film earned ₹295.7 crore at the worldwide box office in two days of its release.

The opening day figure of Salaar also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- "Pathaan" and "Jawan", which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" amassed ₹116 crore on the first day.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is now scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

'The Goat Life' After the success of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', actor Prithviraj is preparing for the release of his next, 'The Goat Life'. South star Prabhas recently unveiled the stunning first-look poster of the film.

The film is an upcoming survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. Produced by Visual Romance, 'The Goat Life' also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and KR Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film's music direction and sound design are helmed by AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty.

'The Goat Life' will be released on April 10, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

