 Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' movie struggles to retain momentum, mints lowest at ₹20 lakh
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' movie struggles to retain momentum, mints lowest at 20 lakh
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' movie struggles to retain momentum, mints lowest at ₹20 lakh

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' ‘Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire’ earned ₹611.8 crore worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26:: Salaar collection's downward trend continues as on its 26th day in theatres, the film raked in ₹0.2 crore netPremium
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26:: Salaar collection's downward trend continues as on its 26th day in theatres, the film raked in 0.2 crore net

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in 90.7 crore net but the numbers have been struggling to keep up with every passing day marking new lows.

The numbers picked up a bit during this weekend. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 404.67 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 26 days of its release.

Salaar collection's downward trend continues as on its 26th day in theatres, the film raked in 20 lakh net, as per early estimates, which brings the single-day collection to the lowest so far. It broke the earlier record of 50 lakh net on January 12, according to Sacnilk.

Its domestic gross collection within twenty-six days adds up to 478.3 crore and the overseas collection totals 133.5 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at 611.8 crore. Made on a budget of 270 crore, the movie has occupied fifth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected 209.1 crore net over its first weekend. The film raked in 70.1 crore net in Week 2 and 23.7 crore in week 3. The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling. In terms of occupancy, the film had an overall 8.90% Hindi occupancy on January 16.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie stars Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST
