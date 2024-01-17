Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' movie struggles to retain momentum, mints lowest at ₹20 lakh
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' ‘Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire’ earned ₹611.8 crore worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in ₹90.7 crore net but the numbers have been struggling to keep up with every passing day marking new lows.