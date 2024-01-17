Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. On its release day, the film raked in ₹90.7 crore net but the numbers have been struggling to keep up with every passing day marking new lows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's movie struggles, earns ₹ 1.3 crore The numbers picked up a bit during this weekend. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹404.67 crore net at the Indian Box Office within 26 days of its release.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Check how Prasanth Varma’s movie doing against Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram Salaar collection's downward trend continues as on its 26th day in theatres, the film raked in ₹20 lakh net, as per early estimates, which brings the single-day collection to the lowest so far. It broke the earlier record of ₹50 lakh net on January 12, according to Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas starter stays resilient, earns ₹ 404.45 crore in India Its domestic gross collection within twenty-six days adds up to ₹478.3 crore and the overseas collection totals ₹133.5 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at ₹611.8 crore. Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, the movie has occupied fifth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹209.1 crore net over its first weekend. The film raked in ₹70.1 crore net in Week 2 and ₹23.7 crore in week 3. The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling. In terms of occupancy, the film had an overall 8.90% Hindi occupancy on January 16.

Also read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹ 0.50 crore on 4th Monday Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie stars Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!