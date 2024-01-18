Salaar Box Office Collection Day 27: Prabhas' movie sees drop in daily collections, mints ₹404.87 crore in India
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 27: Despite a dip in numbers, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is still running in theaters after four weeks, showcasing its strong audience connection and appeal across regional markets.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 27: Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, Prabhas' action extravaganza Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is still holding at the Box Office. According to estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film raked in an estimated ₹0.2 crore on its 27th day across all languages in India for the Hindi region.